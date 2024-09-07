50 Cent Performs at Star-Studded NYFW Poppi Event

50 Cent got many men and women moving at a New York Fashion Week event Friday night ... getting the crowd bumping during an event for the soda brand Poppi.

The rapper came out for a surprise performance at the event -- a launch for Poppi's new Cherry Cola flavor -- playing some of his biggest hits in a Versace t-shirt and red New York cap.

50 rocked the room ... then stayed to pose for pics afterwards -- hanging with out with some of the biggest bold-faced names in NYC this weekend.

Emily Ratajkowski attended the party in a sheer mesh t-shirt revealing her black bra and a pair of black skinny jeans while Olympian Suni Lee arrived in a gorgeous white cocktail dress.

Michael Rainey Jr. -- star of 50's hit tv show "Power Book II: Ghost" -- posed with the hit show's executive producer.

And, Maria Georgas -- recently embroiled in some pretty epic "The Bachelorette" drama -- gave Poppi's new flavor the kiss of approval.

Among the other bold-faced names ... Jasmine Tookes, Camille Kostek, Devon Windsor, Brooks Nader, Georgia Fowler, Ari Melber, NBA star Kevin Love, beauty mogul Patrick Ta, and reality stars Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks.

Poppi's party kicked off a two-day pop-up in the Big Apple ... opening Saturday and closing Sunday. Promising to be an immersive experience for soda lovers, there will be a ton of opportunities for fans of the brand to pick up exclusive merch and enjoy other wonderful opportunities.