Kendrick Lamar Addresses Making 'Not Like Us,' Believes In 'Love & War'

Kendrick Lamar is finally addressing his chart-topping Drake diss "Not Like Us" -- in true Gemini fashion ... there's a time for peace and a time to fight!!!

The future Super Bowl halftime performer was asked what "Not Like Us" meant to him by his longtime friend and "All The Stars" collaborator SZA for his Harper's Bazaar cover story Monday ... he says "Not Like Us" embodies his persona!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"'Not Like Us' is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent," K. Dot told SZA with a laugh. "Now, if you identify with the man that I represent … This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering."

Ironically it was Kendrick's "Euphoria" track where he accused Drake of lacking those ethos ... "Not Like Us" virtually called the OVO camp culture-vultures and pedophiles for 4 minutes.

K. Dot elaborated further ... "He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man.

"If I’m thinking of 'Not Like Us,' I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that."

Tensions escalated amid the 2024 Rap Wars and Kendrick's lyrics got especially bloodthirsty, as heard on tracks like "Meet The Grahams" ... but the pgLang rapper claims the source of his ether is balance.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I don’t believe I’m an angry person," Kendrick explained. "But I do believe in love and war, and I believe they both need to exist. And my awareness of that allows me to react to things but not identify with them as who I am. Just allowing them to exist and allowing them to flow through me. That’s what I believe."

Play video content TMZ.com