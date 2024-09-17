Dee-1 & Lecrae Respond to Kendrick Lamar With Raps of Their Own

Kendrick Lamar openly wondered what Christian hip hop stars Lecrae and Dee-1 would do in his culture-despising shoes -- and now we have the answer, because both rappers have responded with raps!!!

Lecrae and Dee released their own solo songs, creating a trinity around K. Dot's latest internet breaker ... the MCs showcase completely different flows, deliveries and production choices -- but the messages and cover art are nearly identical.

They both hover around the subject that record labels have allowed rap music to poison the minds of consumers so well, to the point fans don't even know they're being manipulated ... until it's too late!!!

Lecrae released his K. Dot response with a pair of rundown all-white Nike Air Forces -- a stark contrast to the all-black big steppers Kendrick displayed on his IG ... but Lecrae's lyrics are anything but angelic.

The Grammy Award-winner ripped music execs who target disenfranchised Black kids with money that allows them to self-destruct in real time. Jesus smashed wares, and Lecrae's smashing the industry!!!

Dee-1 used a pair of beat-up Nike LeBron Soldiers for his track "Call It Like It Is," and didn't mince his bars blasting the culture ... "Y'all done turned this culture trash, these so-called legends ain't no legends / I don't care if they sold millions, are you hearing their message? ... The biggest gangsters in rap got blonde hair and blue eyes / We gettin' pimped what y'all wanna do, guys?"

The reality rap made "The Breakfast Club" question the role radio plays in the equation ... the airwaves strongly favor a certain subgenre of hip hop, and it's usually not a positive tune!!!

We spoke to Dee-1 right before he recorded his response, and he was proud to flip the hip hop table.

