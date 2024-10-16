Kendrick Lamar Sweeps BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, Fat Joe, 2 Chainz, Soulja Boy Attend

Kendrick Lamar made his presence felt at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards -- without being present -- snagging up 8 of the night's top awards!!!

The event was hosted by Fat Joe and held at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas for the first time ... 2 Chainz, Soulja Boy, Lola Brooke, Bossman DLow, LightSkinKeisha and many more graced the carpet.

Of course, Kendrick's battle attack against Drake made him considered the top dawg in rap by many this year -- and apparently, BET felt so too.

Kendrick was crowned Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, and Video Director of the Year with his pgLang co-captain Dave Free.

His record-breaking Drake diss "Not Like Us" was awarded Song of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, and Impact Track.

His bomb first guest appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" got him Best Collaboration and Best Featured Verse trophies.

Nicki Minaj won Hip-Hop Album of the Year for "Pink Friday 2" ... Sexyy Red won the Breakthrough Artist Award ... The Alchemist won Producer Of The Year ... and there was even a political break for the election year.

Joe and Too Short interviewed Kamala Harris, who dissed Donald Trump over Project 2025.

Everyone looked like they had a time, with the event being in Vegas and all.