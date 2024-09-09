Big Boy Stunned Kendrick Lamar Got Super Bowl Halftime Show Over Lil Wayne

Play video content TMZ.com

Big Boy is baffled Kendrick Lamar was chosen to perform the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show over Lil Wayne ... saying there was an obvious decision here that was not made.

We caught up with the radio host on "TMZ Live" Monday, where BB shared his unfiltered opinion on Kendrick scoring the coveted halftime spot for Super Bowl LIX ... set to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana in February.

According to Big Boy, ahead of Sunday's announcement he would've bet big money that Lil Wayne would be tapped for the huge honor ... since NOLA is his hometown and all.

He added ... "You don't have to dig Wayne up. You don't have to say, 'Hey, remember Lil Wayne? Like, we need to get someone from New Orleans.' He is that guy. Cash Money was that group."

In fact, many people felt Lil Wayne was set to be the halftime pick ... referencing Super Bowl LVI as an example, since that event brought together Los Angeles music legends -- including Kendrick -- for the game held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in 2022.

Yet, Kendrick received this year's honor ... with Big Boy noting this speaks volumes about the rapper's epic year with his hit, "Not Like Us."

Big Boy admits Kendrick has plenty of hits to warrant the halftime pick, noting there's no escaping "Not Like Us," with the single surfacing at the DNC and various NFL games, among other high-profile events.

Big Boy was equally stunned to learn Beyoncé was snubbed from the 2024 CMA Awards ... accusing the awards show of shutting her out on purpose.