Birdman Backs Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Calls Roc Nation 'P****'

Nicki Minaj won't have to go at Jay-Z all by her lonesome ... Birdman has entered the Super Bowl LIX chat, and he has some tough talk toward the Roc Nation boss!!!

Much fuss has been made about Kendrick Lamar performing at the upcoming halftime show in New Orleans -- the home base of arguably the biggest rap label ever -- Cash Money Records.

After Nicki took swipes at Jay and Roc Nation in defense of Lil Wayne on Monday, Birdman backed her up and promised revenge ... "These n***** P**** @NICKIMINAJ @Drake @LilTunechi YMCMB. I’m make these n***** respek us on Gladys," a nod to his deceased mother.

Kendrick's Drake diss "Not Like Us" is the biggest rap song of the year, and KL has 17 Grammys to his name -- but Master P, Boosie Badazz and Akademiks felt his halftime slot belongs to Weezy F. Baby due to its NOLA logistics.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans needing a NOLA rap fix can look no further than the upcoming Lil Weezyana Fest ... which sports the long-awaited Hot Boy reunion!!!