Megan Thee Stallion Doesn't Know What Started Nicki Minaj Beef

Megan Thee Stallion scored a No. 1 hit in the form of a Nicki Minaj diss song to kick off her year -- the opening of the 2024 Rap Wars she has no clue how she got involved in!!!

In her new cover interview with Billboard, Megan admitted she was happy if she inspired a spark in competitive -- and combative -- rapping with the January release of "Hiss," which was followed by spats between Chris Brown vs. Quavo, Eminem vs. Benzino and Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar ... and of course, everyone else.

Nicki wasted no time responding with her own acidic diss "Big Foot" -- but Megan says it's anyone's guess what initially caused the rift ... "I still to this day don’t know what the problem is. I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is," she said.

The record will show things turned sour after Meg linked with Cardi B for the Diamond-selling "WAP" ... after she and Nicki joined forces in 2019 for the single "Hot Girl Summer" ... but like Meg suggests, no official clarity has ever been offered up.

