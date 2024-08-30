Mercedes Moné Down To Tag Team W/ Megan Thee Stallion

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mercedes Moné has plenty of challengers for her AEW Women's championship and her NJPW Strong Women's Championship ... and Megan Thee Stallion could be one of 'em!

Meg could be friend or foe ... but bottom line is the AEW star tells TMZ Sports she hopes to wrestle with or against the hip-hop superstar!

We caught up with the champ-champ stateside fresh off her title defense at AEW All In London -- and ahead of her title defense Friday night at Capital Collision. While Mercedes says she's locked in for her matchup tonight, she also floated the idea of stepping into the ring with the "WAP" singer.

"A couple years back me and Meg we're supposed to do something in the ring together," Moné told us.

"We were just rehashing that conversation, seeing where that could all play in the future. Whether she's gonna be my tag team partner or my opponent, we have to see, but I want to get Meg Thee Stallion in the ring very, very soon one day."

In the meantime, Moné is busy, outside of the squared circle, too.

"I've been busier than ever, so Hollywood is definitely in the pursuit," she said. "Alongside with makeup, music, still doing music every single day. Trying to get an album to come out, going to be producing something in December."

On Friday, Moné will have to handle business against Momo Watanabe.

"To have another title defense less than a week apart from the biggest show of the year is pretty crazy," Mercedes said.