Megan Thee Stallion Performs at Kamala Harris' Campaign Rally

Megan Thee Stallion is riding for Kamala Harris as the Veep eyes a promotion ... bringing the juice to the presidential candidate's big campaign event in Georgia.

The "Hot Girl" rapper performed Tuesday at Kamala's rally at the Georgia State University's Convocation Center in Atlanta ... playing some of her hits.

MTS grabbed the mic and was accompanied by some backup dancers ... they were decked out in blue as she performed "Girls in the Hood" and "Savage."

Quavo took the stage too ... not to perform, but to stump for Kamala.

The Atlanta rapper says Kamala always stands on business and is for the culture ... and his speech ended with a Kamala-related reference to his nephew Takeoff, the late Migos rapper.

Looks like there's a packed house on hand to see Kamala ... with Megan and Quavo joining the parade of celebs coming out to support President Biden's VP.

As you know ... Kamala appears a shoo-in to be the Democratic nominee for president now that Biden's dropped out.

