Kamala Harris For President Merch Mocking 'Orange Felon' Floods Etsy

In the blink of an eye, Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee -- and in that same amount of time, Etsy's been inundated with merch backing her, and mocking Donald Trump.

The KH gear covers all sorts of campaign season hot topics -- from labeling Trump a convicted felon, orange complexion jabs and the fact he sunk $6,000 into Harris' campaigns from 2011-2013.

There's also merch marking Kamala's chance to make history by becoming the first female U.S. prez ... very much like sentiments slapped on 2016 Hillary Clinton gear.

Naturally, there are also a number of items peppered in the pro-Trump campaign merch that mocks KH -- some blatantly sexist, such as "Heels Up Harris" shirts.

As we previously reported ... the e-commerce company also saw a flood of wild Donald gear after 45 survived the assassination attempt ... most items were plastered with the image of a bloodied DT pumping his fist in the air.

One thing is for sure ... with around 100 days to go before the election, an avalanche of even more merch for both candidates will be incoming.

