Kamala Harris For President Merch Mocking 'Orange Felon' Floods Etsy

In the blink of an eye, Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee -- and in that same amount of time, Etsy's been inundated with merch backing her, and mocking Donald Trump.

The KH gear covers all sorts of campaign season hot topics -- from labeling Trump a convicted felon, orange complexion jabs and the fact he sunk $6,000 into Harris' campaigns from 2011-2013.

There's also merch marking Kamala's chance to make history by becoming the first female U.S. prez ... very much like sentiments slapped on 2016 Hillary Clinton gear.

Naturally, there are also a number of items peppered in the pro-Trump campaign merch that mocks KH -- some blatantly sexist, such as "Heels Up Harris" shirts.

As we previously reported ... the e-commerce company also saw a flood of wild Donald gear after 45 survived the assassination attempt ... most items were plastered with the image of a bloodied DT pumping his fist in the air.

