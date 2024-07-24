Kamala Harris' Presidential Run Sparks Huge Increase in 'Veep' Viewership

Kamala Harris' run for president has people thinking of another former VP ... a fictional one that is -- 'cause her career path's feeling eerily similar to the show "Veep."

Entertainment data company Luminate reports viewership for the hit HBO show exploded ... jumping from 486k minutes watched on Sunday to 2.2 million minutes on Monday -- an increase of 350%.

If you haven't seen the show ... Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Vice President Selina Meyer, a politician whose unsuccessful presidential run ends with her in the #2 job -- just like Harris' own failed 2020 campaign.

But, in season 2, the sitting president steps down ... elevating the titular Veep to the highest office in the land -- a move that's drawing many comparisons to President Biden's own decision to drop out of the 2024 race.

Of course, Meyer ends up with the presidency after her prez drops out, and Harris isn't even the party's official nominee yet ... but, still spooky stuff for fans of the show.

It's the election season filled with exploding interest in cinema. Donald Trump's VP candidate -- J.D. Vance -- wrote the book "Hillbilly Elegy," which later turned into a movie starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close ... and, people have flocked to Netflix to stream it since he became DJT's vice pick.

Don’t forget we made all that up, though https://t.co/tv1YFxccd7 — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) July 21, 2024 @Aiannucci

BTW ... people are applauding "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci for his 'Simpsons'-like prediction ability -- but he's playing it cool amid all the applause.

We should say, while VP Harris' career path might parallel Julia's character ... it's hardly a flattering comparison for viewers/voters to make. Remember, "Veep" is a comedic tale of a bumbling politician who succeeds in spite of herself.