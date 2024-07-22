Kamala Harris' First Public Remarks Since Biden Dropped Out, Thanks Joe

Play video content

Kamala Harris is now the Democratic front-runner to face Donald Trump -- but in her first public remarks since President Biden bowed out ... she kept the focus on young people.

The Vice President addressed the media Monday -- which was already penciled in as part of a college athletes event at the White House -- and while she's already acknowledged she's honored to have JB's backing after he dropped out ... she elaborated just a bit further here.

Kamala -- speaking from the south lawn -- didn't really offer up her formal pitch to the American people on why she's the right one to make a run for the White House ... but she did shout out the Prez for doing the right thing and exiting the race.

She kept her comments on the presidential race fairly brief, and didn't use this as a straight-up campaign speech ... instead, she kept it focused on the student-athletes in attendance, as scheduled.

Many thought Kamala might take the opportunity to name-drop Trump -- but she didn't do that either ... only offering a brief update on Biden's COVID diagnosis, saying he's getting better.

We'll say this ... while Kamala's time at the podium was brief, she certainly came across as presidential -- which is probably a good sign for her party, as many in the rank and file are throwing their support behind her as the de facto nominee ... even though it ain't official.