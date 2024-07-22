Donald Trump Once Donated Money to Kamala Harris' Past Campaign

Donald Trump's gearing up to battle Kamala Harris for the presidency -- but he was once in her corner, even tossing some cash her way when she was running for California's Attorney General.

DT sunk $6,000 into Harris's campaign from 2011-2013, and his daughter Ivanka chipped in $2,000 in 2014 -- with the financial records resurfacing just as Harris becomes front-runner for the Democratic nomination with President Biden stepping aside.

This old connection between the now-rivals for the White House first popped up in 2020 when KH was running as Biden’s VP -- and yep, it was fact-checked back then, too.

If you’re wondering why he was tossing money to both parties, Trump explained that during his 2016 presidential campaign -- bragging, "I've given to Democrats. I've given to Hillary. I've given to everybody! Because that was my job. I gotta give to them. Because when I want something, I get it. When I call, they kiss my a**."

In other words, he openly admitted it was a strategic move to rack up political favors -- and some suspect, in Kamala's case, it was his way to sway California's investigation into his now-defunct Trump University.