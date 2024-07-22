Trump Destroys Biden in Series of Truth Social Posts After Dropping Out of Race

Donald Trump continued to roast Joe Biden deep into the night Sunday over the current president's decision to drop out of the 2024 race for White House ... and it was harsh.

Trump -- the Republican presidential nominee -- took to Truth Social into the wee hours of the night to make wild, unsubstantiated claims about Biden ... while also mocking his cognitive issues.

Biden never had Covid. He is a threat to Democracy!@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump Truth Social 10:26 PM EST 07/21/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 22, 2024 @TrumpDailyPosts

In a series of posts ... Trump alleged on the social media platform that Biden never had COVID and that he was a threat to democracy.

So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again. Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 21, 2024 @TrumpDailyPosts

As you know, Biden said he tested positive for COVID last week while he was in Las Vegas for the NAACP National Convention. He flew home to Delaware for some R&R as he recovers from the disease.

Who is running our Country right now? It’s not Crooked Joe, he has no idea where he is. If he can’t run for office, he can’t run our Country!!!@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump Truth Social 10:46 PM EST 07/21/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 22, 2024 @TrumpDailyPosts

But, Trump didn't stop there in his criticism of Biden ... he went on to question who was really running the country since he believes Joe "has no idea where he is."

The ex-Prez also ridiculed Biden by saying he would wake up Monday and not remember that he dropped out of the race. Trump noted that if Biden can't run for office, then he can't run the nation ... something that many Republicans have echoed since the drop-out news.

Earlier in the day, after Biden made the announcement to abandon his campaign, Trump slammed the lifelong democrat for being unfit to be president.

Meanwhile, Joe has thrown his full support behind his VP Kamala Harris to be the next commander in chief. Kamala seems to be the odds-on favorite to become the democratic party's new nominee.