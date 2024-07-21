Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kamala Harris 'Honored' to Have Biden's Endorsement, Mentions Beau Biden

Kamala Harris says it's an honor to have the sitting president's endorsement ... and, she's ready to unite the party in one quest -- defeating Donald Trump.

The current vice president of the United States has just released her first official statement since Joe Biden announced he wouldn't seek reelection and was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

KH pays tribute to Biden's many decades of service and extraordinary leadership abilities ... before mentioning her relationship with Beau Biden -- Joe's son who passed from cancer in 2015.

Harris says Beau first made her aware of his father's character when they worked together as attorneys general for their respective states ... and, she says everything Beau revered in his father are traits he's shown her everyday of his presidency.

Kamala says Joe dropping out of the race is a selfless and patriotic act ... another example of JB putting the American people's interest before his own.

As for the task at hand -- holding on to the White House -- Harris says her only goal is to beat Donald Trump and the ultra-right's 2025 Project ... a transition plan DJT has tried to distance himself from in recent days.

Harris says the days to the election are counting down ... and, she's hoping to bring the party together to win.

biden promotes kamala harris

Biden endorsed Harris in the 2024 presidential election minutes after dropping out this morning ... a move some democrats -- like Bill and Hillary Clinton -- quickly followed. Others seem to be waiting to see where the chips may fall.

Like VP Harris says, the election's right around the corner ... and the Democratic National Convention next month will show exactly where party support lies.

