President Biden's Family Talking Exit Plan, Campaign Says He's Staying in Race

President Biden's reportedly talking to his family about dropping out of the presidential race -- but that's news to his campaign team, which insists their guy's not going anywhere.

NBC News reports the First Family's talking about possible plans for POTUS to make a hasty exit ... saying the overall tone of the discussions is about having a concrete plan in place so Biden can bow out without ruining Democrats' chances to beat Donald Trump.

Among their considerations ... his health, his family and the country's stability. Biden reportedly wants to end his bid in his own time, too -- so don't expect him to rush an announcement.

Now, that's the NBC report, but interestingly, Biden-Harris Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon appeared Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," and stood by the candidate ... saying there's no way he's dropping out.

So, a full denial of NBC's intel while on an NBC platform.

Check out the clip ... O'Malley Dillon admits there's been some slippage in the campaign, but Joe's still committed to seeing the race to its end -- at the very least, posturing like he plans to win 4 more years.

Despite her claims, Biden's under a lot of pressure to tip his cap to a different candidate -- with many eyeing Vice President Kamala Harris to run in his place for pragmatic reasons. After all, she's already been vetted and could definitely use the massive war chest the campaign's already accumulated.

Longtime Biden allies from Rep. Adam Schiff and Senator Peter Welch are among the 20 or so pols who have publicly asked Joe to step aside ... while former President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi have reportedly spoken about it privately.