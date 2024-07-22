Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Trump Assassination Survival Celebration Merch Floods Etsy

Donald Trump Wild Merch Boasting Assassination Survival Flying Off Etsy Shelves

donald trump etsy items main getty
Getty/Etsy Composite

Now that Donald Trump's supporters have breathed a sigh of relief after he survived an assassination attempt ... some have turned the historic moment into merchandise ... and the items are wild!

Here's the deal ... not long after DT was wounded by a gunman while at a Pennsylvania campaign rally ... a photo of a bloodied, but defiant Donald, snapped by Getty photog Anna Moneymaker went viral ... and now it's been plastered all over shirts, mugs ... and even bedsheets!

Donald Trump Shooting Assassination Clothing Merch Hats For Sale photos
Etsy has been inundated with Trump assassination survival celebration merch ... and several items are almost sold out!

FIRING INTO THE BLEACHERS
TMZ.com

From a T-shirt with a wounded ear that reads, "My pronouns are you/missed" ... to a beer Koozie ... to a wounded ear shot glass ... there is something for every Trump supporter on the Christmas list.

Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage at Rally After Shooting
Getty

And, it looks like most of the wild merch is going for a reasonable price ... such as shirts in the $20 range and hats going for around $7 bucks.

7/15/24
MANY MEN

It's worth noting ... we didn't see any merch condoning the attempt on DT's life.

We reached out to Etsy for comment ... so far, no word back.

