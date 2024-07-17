Donald Trump Selling 'Fight, Fight, Fight' Sneakers W/ Image From Assassination Attempt

A Donald Trump-owned website is selling sneakers featuring the iconic image of the former United States President just moments after he was shot and nearly assassinated ... with the limited edition kicks costing $299!

And, they're selling fast.

In addition to the historic photo, the high tops also say, "Fight, Fight, Fight" ... the words Trump yelled moments after the gunfire subsided.

According to the site, only 5,000 pairs, which also feature an American flag, were produced ... and certain sizes have already sold out. Trump will randomly sign ten of the sneakers.

Of course, the bloody pic and the "Fight, Fight, Fight!" were some of the most memorable and inspiring moments to come from the horrifying incident ... when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, PA on July 13 ... not only wounding the former POTUS, but also taking the life of Corey Comperatore, as well as wounding two others.

Play video content 7/13/24

"Show your support and patriotic pride with these exclusive sneakers, capturing a defining moment in history," the website reads.

The sneakers will ship out in September or October, according to the site.

It's not the first time Trump, or an affiliated company, has gotten into the sneaker biz ... they also sold "Never Surrender" high tops earlier this year for $399 apiece.

Trump -- the nation's 45th president -- currently leads President Joe Biden in 2024 election polling.

Play video content 7/15/24