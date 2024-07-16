Video Shows What Happened to Donald Trump's Shoes During Assassination Attempt

Play video content WBEN NewsRadio 930AM

The mystery behind Donald Trump's shoes after he was nearly assassinated has now come into full focus -- thanks to a new video that surfaced.

WBEN News in Buffalo, New York, obtained the 10-second clip shot from a different angle behind the stage where the Republican presidential nominee was giving his stump speech at Saturday's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump fell to the stage after getting shot in the right ear and Secret Service agents rushed to his aid, protecting the 45th President by covering him with their bodies. In doing so, Trump lost his shoes and repeatedly asked for them back.

The WBEN footage gives us a fresh perspective on what exactly transpired with Trump's footwear!

Check it out ... as the SS agents help Trump up from the floor after he was wounded, one member of the protective detail grabbed his shoes and threw them off the edge of the stage. That's when you hear Trump telling the agents to give him his shoes back!

In his first post-shooting interview, Trump revealed that the agents hit him so hard when they tackled him for his own protection that his shoes were knocked off his feet.

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired several shots at Trump from a building rooftop with an AR-15 style rifle. In addition to Trump, Crooks shot three spectators, killing one. The two other victims are now in stable condition.