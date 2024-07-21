Republicans Call on Biden to Resign If He Can't Run For Reelection

If Biden's Unfit to Run, He Needs to Resign!!!

President Joe Biden's announcement dropping out of the 2024 presidential race has Republicans up in arms ... 'cause they're demanding Biden step down -- saying he can't be president if he's not up to run again.

Several prominent Republicans in Congress are now calling on Biden to resign from the highest office in the land ... arguing his abandoned reelection campaign says he's unfit for another race -- so clearly, he's unfit to hold the job.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson posted a statement to X ... saying the Democrats just forced their supporters' chosen nominee off the ballot -- essentially invalidating the millions of votes cast for him.

Johnson says the Democrats -- despite the origin of their name -- are clearly anti-democracy ... before adding they will fair no better in the election with Kamala Harris, who Biden endorsed, at the helm because of her involvement in the administration.

Johnson finishes it off with a strong message ... claiming if Biden's not fit enough to run for reelection, then he shouldn't be allowed to serve as president.

Other Republicans are echoing the Speaker's comments ... among them, Donald Trump's VP candidate J.D. Vance, Senator Josh Hawley, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Senators Steve Daines, Congressman Kevin Hern, and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

While former President Trump didn't call on Biden to resign, he did say he was unfit to be president and never should've landed the job in the first place.