Joy Behar Calls Trump Narcissist for Saying God Helped Him During Shooting

Joy Behar's Sunday schooling Donald Trump on live TV ... slamming the former prez for claiming God was watching out for him during the attempt on his life.

The 'View' cohost ripped the 45th president's RNC speech Friday -- her show's 6,000th episode -- and said it wasn't very Christian of him to say God was watching over him while, just feet away, another man ended up dead.

Check out the clip, Joy -- who says she grew up Catholic -- claims it's not proper for Christians to say God's looking out specifically for them because it's "narcissistic."

ICYMI ... during his Thursday night speech at the RNC, the Republican candidate for president said, "In a certain way, I felt very safe, because I had God on my side. I really felt that."

Basically, Behar's claiming Trump's statement implies God wasn't watching over other victims of tragedy ... like, for example, the children who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Joy's labeling it narcissism by omission ... though many online don't agree, arguing Trump's giving all the glory to God in this situation, so it's hard to say narcissism's playing a factor.

Obviously, Joy's not Donald's biggest fan ... having taken multiple shots at the businessman-turned-politician over the last several years -- recently calling him the "most dangerous" president she's experienced in her 81 years, and publicly showing support for President Biden.

