Joy Behar Says She'll 'Get It On' with a Woman When She's in Her 90s

I'D GET IT ON WITH A WOMAN in my 90s!!!

Joy Behar is totally keeping her options open, hinting she might just switch lanes and give the same-sex dating pool a whirl ... eventually, anyway.

On Thursday's episode of "The View" Joy was put on the spot by her pals Sandra Bernhard and Judy Gold -- both members of the LGBTQ+ community -- who asked if she'd ever dabbled with a lady.

Joy didn't hesitate, responding, "No ... but someday I will!"

Sandra jokingly nudged her to get a move on due to her age, but Joy told her she'd make it happen in her 90s -- giving her a solid 9 years to find the lucky lady.

As you can see, Joy cracked up with the audience and clearly had a blast with the question, so it seems she's joking around. Or not!