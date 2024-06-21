Joy Behar Mocks Bill Belichick For Dating 23-Year-Old, Only So Much Viagra!

Play video content ABC

"The View" turned into a roast of Bill Belichick's love life on Friday ... with Joy Behar ripping into the Patriots legend for dating 23-year-old Jordon Hudson.

The panel weighed in on the love birds' 49-year age gap during the ABC show ... and while a few hosts defended the romance, Behar scoffed at it -- and cracked several jokes at the coach and cheerleader's expense.

"This girl is hearing wedding bells," Behar said. "The question is -- can HE hear them?"

When Sunny Hostin speculated the relationship wouldn't ruffle nearly as many feathers if the genders were reversed, 81-year-old Behar stated that flat-out never happens -- saying it would be like if she hooked up with Timothee Chalamet, who's 28.

Sara Haines then spoke up ... pointing out all the positives Hudson is probably experiencing by dating a guy like Belichick -- but Behar chimed back in, refusing to believe that could be true in at least one department.

"Not in the bedroom, he's not ... there's only so much Viagra in the world, okay?"

The most vicious burn came at the end of the segment ... when Behar went in one last time.

"The guy is 48 [years older,] by the time she's 48, he'll be in an urn on a mantel."

Sheesh.