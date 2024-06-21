Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson Hits Cheer Practice In Tiny Shorts, Flies High

Play video content BACKGRID

Bill Belichick's 23-year-old girlfriend is back on the competitive cheerleading mat ... and she's still getting some big air -- all while rockin' a skin-tight outfit!!

Jordon Hudson -- a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State University -- attended East Celebrity Elite Hingham practice in the Boston area on Thursday night ... making it clear she's returning to the floor for the 2024-25 competition season.

And, while she didn't land every stunt perfectly, she certainly looked good!!

Wearing a pair of tiny white shorts and a teal top, Hudson was thrown around by her teammates for roughly two hours ... as she formally began to get ready for yet another year of events.

No sign of Bill at the workout -- but we know the former New England Patriots head coach supports her post-college cheer endeavors ... as he was seen rooting her on at an event in D.C. back in March.

It also appears likely Hudson spent some quality time with the 72-year-old football czar before and after the sweat sesh ... as Belichick owns property in the Hingham area.