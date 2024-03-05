Bill Belichick Attends Cheerleading Competition In D.C. During NFL Combine Weekend

As the NFL world gathered in Indianapolis this past weekend to rub elbows with the newest crop of top rookie prospects ... Bill Belichick was roughly 600 miles away -- watching cheerleading.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the former New England Patriots head coach opted to forgo the NFL Combine on Saturday in favor of attending the 2024 Coastal At The Capitol cheerleading event in National Harbor, Md.

Witnesses tell us the 71-year-old had a seat in the back row of the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center to catch at least one of the competing teams' routines ... before he left.

We're told Belichick declined to take pictures while there -- although he was polite and cordial to fans throughout his time at the venue.

It's unclear exactly why the future Hall of Famer was in the building ... we've reached out to a rep for the coach for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

Of course, Belichick is usually buried inside Lucas Oil Stadium around this time of year ... scouting potential draft picks.