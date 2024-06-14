Bill Belichick Dating 24-Year-Old Ex-Cheerleader ... Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick has a new love interest in his life ... TMZ Sports has learned he's dating 24-year-old former competitive cheerleader Jordon Hudson.

Sources close to the situation tell us the two have been romantic for a while now -- becoming an item shortly after the ex-New England Patriots head coach called off his longtime relationship with Linda Holliday.

According to one of Hudson's former cheerleading teammates, Hudson first met the 72-year-old on a flight from the Boston area bound for Florida way back in 2021 ... and bonded over a philosophy project the student-athlete had been working on.

We're told they swapped contact information after landing, and stayed friendly through the ensuing months ... discussing her school work and the X's and O's of her cheerleading routines.

Our sources say, though, that soon after Belichick's split with Holliday -- which we're told privately took place during the 2022 season -- they became more than just friends.

The two kept things on the low -- only briefly being spotted here and there -- but our sources say Hudson quietly supported Belichick at his games at Gillette Stadium throughout the '22 and '23 seasons.

But, just recently, they decided to become more public with things.

Belichick was spotted rooting her on at a cheerleading competition in March. He also was seen with her on a work trip to Croatia. Just this week, she attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony with Bill as well.

Things have become so known about the two in their inner circles, Rob Gronkowski even cracked a joke about their relationship during Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady" last month.

We're told Hudson -- an entrepreneur and philosopher -- has even begun helping Belichick with his business endeavors.

We've reached out to reps for Belichick for comment, but so far, no word back yet. As for Jordon, when we reached out to her this week, she declined to comment on the matter.