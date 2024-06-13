Patriots To Unveil 12-Foot Tom Brady Statue At Gillette Stadium

Play video content New England Patriots

Tom Brady's getting a statue at Gillette Stadium ... Robert Kraft announced Wednesday night the Patriots are erecting a 12-foot bronze sculpture of the ex-quarterback this season!

The New England honcho revealed the big news at Brady's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Foxborough ... when he told a packed house the former signal-caller will be the first player in franchise history to receive the honor.

Kraft also said Brady's No. 12 jersey will be retired -- the first Patriot since Bruce Armstrong in 2001 to garner that accolade.

Brady, who attended the event in a suit and tie, teared up as his former boss made the announcements.

It was all part of an epic, star-studded ceremony that lasted about three hours ... and featured constant homages to TB12 -- who played 20 seasons for New England.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Jay-Z performed, crooning Brady's walkout song, "Public Service Announcement." Bill Burr also hopped on the mic ... and roasted Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Bill Belichick, Peyton Manning and Rob Gronkowski all showed up too.

Even Kenny Chesney hit the stage to sing for the quarterback and the crowd!

Brady eventually took the dais ... and thanked Kraft, his coaches, his teammates, his family and more for their support. He also shouted out Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy!

At times, Tom got choked up ... before he ended his speech in a poignant fashion -- telling the crowd, "I am Tom Brady and I am a Patriot."