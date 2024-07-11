Joy Behar Fumes She's Mad At George Clooney For Urging Biden To Drop Out

Play video content ABC

Joe Biden's got at least one cheerleader in Joy Behar ... who took a swipe at George Clooney for joining the chorus of stars urging the President to bow out of the 2024 race.

Speaking on "The View," Joy vented, "George Clooney wrote an op-ed piece in the New York Times claiming that after he saw Biden's condition at the recent fundraiser, he doesn't think he's up for the gig. George Clooney? Couldn't he tell him that in person, for God's sake?"

Behar didn't hold back ... calling out GC for not mentioning in his op-ed any of Biden's solid achievements, like his economic track record.

Declaring Biden was still in the ring, fighting for his political future, Joy fumed, "I'm mad at George Clooney right now" ... before cheekily quipping, "Even though we dated. I wish!"

Behar's cohost Sunny Hostin had Joy's back ... slamming Clooney for airing Joe's dirty laundry to the world -- adding such convos should be happening with Biden behind closed doors.

For the full backdrop, Clooney's NYT op-ed Wednesday referenced his Hollywood fundraiser last month, stating, "The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe' big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

