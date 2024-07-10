D.L. Hughley Rips George Clooney & Others as Cowards for Turning on Biden

Rips Clooney and Others as Cowards For Turning on Biden

D.L. Hughley is going scorched earth on George Clooney for calling on President Biden to drop out of the presidential race ... and he says Democrats are missing the big picture.

The comedian joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and ripped into George and his fellow Dems for asking for Biden to make way for a different candidate to run against Donald Trump.

D.L. says the whole tone of George's NYT op-ed letter calling on Biden to step down is "insulting" ... and he finds it alarming Clooney never mentioned Project 2025, a series of proposals D.L. warns will do serious damage to Americans, especially minorities.

A defiant D.L. says it's ridiculous folks are making such a big deal about Biden's qualifications for president when Trump is now a convicted felon who owes a ton of money to a woman he was found to have raped.

D.L. also takes shots at George for saying the Biden he met last month during a big Democratic fundraiser in Hollywood "was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Clooney's view is rich, D.L. says ... telling us George isn't the same Clooney from "Ocean's Eleven."

D.L. says Biden's got an easier path to victory as an incumbent and even if he can't survive another 4 years, as George Stephanopoulos believes, Democrats have a capable replacement in Kamala Harris as VP.