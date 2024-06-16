Biden and Obama Scorch Trump at Celeb-Filled L.A. Fundraiser

President Biden broke records Saturday night at a splashy, celeb-filled fundraiser in L.A..

The event -- which has already raked in $28 million -- was hosted by George Clooney and Julia Roberts, with lots of other big stars front and center.

Biden's former boss, Barack Obama was also there and sat with Biden to chit-chat about things on their mind, with the help of moderator Jimmy Kimmel.

Obama leaned in even harder ... “Look, part of what has happened in the last several years is we’ve normalized behavior that used to be disqualified. The other spectacle of the nominee of one of the two major parties is sitting in court and being convicted by a jury of his peers on 34 counts. You have his foundation, it’s not allowed to operate because it was engaging in monkey business and not actually philanthropic."

There were big protests outside the event with demonstrators demanding a cease fire in Gaza.