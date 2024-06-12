Logan Paul Grants Donald Trump Interview Request, Gunning For Joe Biden Next

Logan Paul's got a yuuuuuuge guest on his next podcast episode ... it's none other than President Donald Trump -- and TMZ Sports is told this may not be the WWE Superstar's only toe dip into politics.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the Maverick sat down with The Donald at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday for an interview on "Impaulsive" ... which came to be after No. 45's team reached out and requested the meet-up.

We're told Logan agreed to to the gig (who wouldn't want to interview a president??) ... but instead of just getting one side of the upcoming election, he's now hoping to get the same opportunity with Joe Biden.

Our sources tell us Logan wants to give his massive audience the full context of the presidential race ... and his team has already reached out to the White House to see if Joey B would be down to chat.

Of course, Trump has been much more accessible as of late -- he's on quite the media tour after being cooped up in an NYC courtroom dealing with his criminal hush money trial for six weeks ... which resulted in a conviction on all 34 counts.

Biden, on the other hand, has been much more low-key in that department ... especially when it comes to on-camera appearances.

Trump teased the whole thing on TikTok just minutes ago ... showing him in a playful face-off with Paul.