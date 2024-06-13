Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Supreme Court Blocks 'Trump Too Small' Trademark Attempt

Donald Trump SCOTUS Blocks 'Trump Too Small' Trademark Bid

donald trump and too small shirt
Getty/www.trumptoosmall.com

A California man seeking to lock up the rights to a Donald Trump dig just took a legal L in the highest court in the land ... but he can still sell his shirts with the suggestive phrase.

The Supreme Court just unanimously rejected Steve Elster's bid to trademark the phrase "Trump Too Small" ... which he's been using on t-shirts going for $25 a pop.

www.trumptoosmall.com

Elster, a lawyer in California, tried to trademark the phrase but was rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ... and then he claimed his First Amendment rights had been violated, appealing the case all the way to SCOTUS ... which ultimately heard the case.

Supreme Court Justices
Launch Gallery
The Supreme Court Justices Launch Gallery
Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

On Thursday, the ruling came down from the Justices ... with Clarence Thomas saying Elster did NOT have his First Amendment rights violated because of a documented history of trademarks being rejected when they include names of living persons without consent.

The phrase derives from Trump's beef with Marco Rubio during the 2016 presidential campaign ... when Trump labeled Rubio "little Marco" and Rubio responded by saying, "Have you seen his hands? And you know what they say about men with small hands."

Trump punched back in a 2016 debate, telling viewers ... "Look at those hands. Are they small hands? And he referred to my hands -- if they're small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there's no problem. I guarantee you."

Donald Trump -- Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Donald Trump -- Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

While Elster isn't getting his trademark, he can continue sellin' his "Trump Too Small" shirts online ... so it's not a total loss. He just can't stake a legal claim to the actual words. 🤷🏽‍♂️

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later