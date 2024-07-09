Biden Hears from The Lord Almighty Courtesy of Jon Stewart

President Joe Biden said the only one who could change his mind on running for re-election is The Lord Almighty ... well multiple Lords Almighty have spoken ... with the help of Jon Stewart, and the news isn't good.

Play video content ABC News

"The Daily Show" host hilariously spoofed Biden's Biblical challenge with Gods of all shapes and sizes. There's the traditional God with the white beard, then there's Jesus, then Black Jesus and the most hilarious ... Ozempic Buddha!

They're message is pretty clear -- quoting from their New York Times Best Seller, The Bible -- "To everything there is a season ... turn, turn, turn."

As funny as the gag is, it's underscoring the undeniable fact even many hard-core Biden supporters/Trump foes think it's time for Biden to step aside.

The President has not only made it clear he's staying in the race, he issued a challenge Monday for other Dems to challenge him at the convention. A dogfight at the convention would all but assure a Trump victory, and lots of folks were put off by his statement.

Play video content

It seems more than likely Biden is going to try and go the distance.