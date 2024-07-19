Biden's New COVID Diagnosis Likely Won't Affect Health Long Term, Doctor Says

President Biden is currently fighting this third bout with COVID-19 -- and while some have speculated it'll mess with his brain power ... one doctor says that's likely not the case.

Here's the deal ... the 81-year-old POTUS was diagnosed with COVID again this week -- and in light of all the scrutiny about his mental acuity ... a fair amount of people have suggested JB could suffer "brain fog" and other symptoms that screw with one's ability to think clearly.

Of course, Biden's already under fire for what many consider mental lapses as it is -- but one expert who's in the field tells us folks need to slow their roll by pre-diagnosing Biden.

Dr. Edward Jones-Lopez -- an infectious disease specialist with Keck Medicine of USC -- tells TMZ ... generally, there are serious health complication concerns with COVID patients in their 80s ... but Biden has some major factors in his favor.

The good doc tells us the fact the Prez has already had COVID twice means he's almost certainly acquired hybrid immunity ... a combo from natural infection and the presumed 5-7 doses of vaccines Dr. Jones-Lopez believes he may have been administered thus far.

From the public info that's out there about Biden's symptoms/condition/treatment regimen -- EJL tells us deteriorating health factors, such as brain fog, are unlikely in what he considers a relatively mild case of COVID that he thinks Joe should be able to kick fairly quickly.

He does not that Joe runs the risk of being out of commission for at least 7 days -- and possibly up to 12 -- but that after that ... he should be back in the mix and be just fine.