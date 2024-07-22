'The Simpsons' Writer Brags Show Predicted Kamala Harris Presidential Bid
"The Simpsons" writer Al Jean is boasting Kamala Harris' sudden emergence as the likely Democrat nominee for Prez is the latest in a string of pretty nutty predictions.
On Sunday, Al Jean posted on X ... showing a side-by-side pic of Lisa Simpson in a Kamala-like outfit from a 2021 episode, writing "@TheSimpsons "prediction" I'm proud to be a part of."
.@TheSimpsons “prediction” I’m proud to be a part of. pic.twitter.com/ZvkqotRpsn— Al Jean (@AlJean) July 21, 2024 @AlJean
The 2021 episode, "Bart to the Future," shows Lisa becoming president -- the same year KH was sworn in as the first female VP of the United States.
As we know, "The Simpsons" has a knack for predicting key events ... like Trump's presidency.
With his X post, Al also seemed to throw his support behind VP Harris potentially becoming the next commander-in-chief ... especially since she's the odds-on favorite to be the Democratic Party's new nominee and even has Biden's endorsement.
He told TMZ, "Your move, George Clooney." You get the point.
Anyhoo, regarding Joe dropping out of the 2024 race for the White House, Donald Trump seems delighted by that decision too -- but for obviously different reasons.
Trump, the Republican nominee, was up all night on social media making wild claims about Biden and mocking his cognitive issues after he decided to bow out.