Kamala Harris' First Campaign Event Teeming with Energy, Vows to Move Country Forward

Kamala Harris held her first official campaign event as she dives into the presidential race -- and the momentum behind her is already swelling with excitement ... just watch this video.

President Biden's VP -- who's now the frontrunner for Dems after Joe dropped out -- hit the ground running Tuesday at a stop in Milwaukee ... where she eventually stepped up to the podium to deliver a rousing speech to a massive crowd.

As you can see ... KH was sharp, precise and focused in her remarks -- a stark contrast to some of Joe's public outings lately, and a good reminder of why JB bowed out of the race.

In terms of substance ... Kamala went straight for Donald Trump and Republicans -- arguing they wanted to move America backward with extreme policies ... whereas she says she wants to push the U.S. forward with a progressive vision that works for everyone.

Kamala talked about a few policy points of her own ... saying that as Prez, she'd work to make sure every American could vote, push for universal background checks and an assault rifle ban to lower gun violence ... and push back against Trump's platform on abortion.

She ended by rhetorically asking what kind of a country folks wanna live in going forward -- and based on how the crowd responded ... it sounds like they're all in on her campaign.

BTW, in case you didn't hear ... the Harris campaign says it raised north of $81 million over the course of 24 hours after it was announced President Biden gave her his endorsement.