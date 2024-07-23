Gov. Wes Moore Says Democrats Will Win Election On Hope, Not Trump Fear

Play video content TMZ.com

Gov. Wes Moore says Democrats will hold the White House by selling voters on VP Kamala Harris' vision for the future -- and he explained why prosecuting Donald Trump on the campaign trail won't be enough.

Maryland's head honcho joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live," and we asked him about the whirlwind 48 hours in the Democratic party, following Harris' rollout as the presumed presidential nominee.

As a co-chair on her campaign, he also told us what to expect from VP Harris heading into the DNC and Election Day.

Wes says President Biden stepped up in a big way by dropping out of the race and endorsing his veep ... rallying and unifying Democrats around Kamala in a way we've never seen before.

The money's now pouring into Kamala's campaign war chest, and Gov. Moore is ready to hit the campaign trail running ... explaining what it's going to take to win this super-important election.

Of course, the VP is known for her background as a prosecutor, and Trump's a convicted felon who was also twice impeached as president -- but Wes says it's NOT in Kamala's best interests to solely focus on Trump's criminal history.

Instead, Wes believes this election will be won by the party that best illustrates their plan for uplifting Americans. He says hope for the future is what will sway voters when November rolls around, more so than fear of the other candidate.