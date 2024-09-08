Lil Wayne Fans Say He Should Be Super Bowl 59 Headliner, Not Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar's taking the stage at the next Super Bowl, but not everyone's stoked about it -- 'cause some wanted hometown favorite Lil Wayne in New Orleans next year.

Here's the deal ... this morning, the NFL announced K. Dot as the headliner for the biggest gig in sports -- not exactly a surprise given the success of his Drake diss track "Not Like Us."

While many people are excited Kendrick's getting his own show after appearing alongside other rap legends like Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent back at SB LVI, others are pointing out New Orleans has its own star rapper who should've got the top spot.

So the next two Super Bowls after this one in February (New Orleans) are gonna be in LA. Yet Wayne got snubbed and Kendrick headlining in New Orleans lol instead of one of the LA ones pic.twitter.com/fMpbjH3Fvx — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 8, 2024 @Akademiks

DJ Akademiks, for example, pointed out that Kendrick's a great performer ... but Super Bowl 61 is supposed to be in L.A. anyway -- so, the NFL could've waited two year to book him.

Master P put our his own statement too ... calling Kendrick as one of the best in the rap game -- while also questioning why LW wasn't picked to perform.

Fans are parroting more of the same on X ... everyone's giving Kendrick his flowers -- and agreeing the NFL fumbled this one.

Worth noting ... no one's saying Lil Wayne won't perform with Lamar -- they made the song "Mona Lisa" on "Tha Carter V" together, which could be a fun way to incorporate Wayne.

That said, most people think it shoulda been Wayne's show with Kendrick possibly showing up to cameo.

