Drake Hints Going At Kendrick Lamar Again Amid Compton Rapper's Album Promise

Drake's string of new song releases are just a smoke screen to cover his true plans to continue his lyrical beef with Kendrick Lamar ... at least, that's how fans are decoding his newest Instagram posts!!!

That's no conspiracy theory either ... an overnight post on Drake's @plottttwistttttt Finsta account shows a shootout from John Woo's 1987 flick "A Better Tomorrow 2" ... alerting fans he's coming back 2 guns a-blazin'.

new posts by Drake's finsta account alluding to Round 2/Game 2 👀



a picture of 'A Better Tomorrow' 1987 movie



and the iconic 2004 Pistons Rasheed Wallace interview



"yall put it on the front page, back page, middle of the page... we will win Game 2"



they went on to beat the… pic.twitter.com/36CfjQcIDA — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 26, 2024 @itsavibe

To double down, Drake also posted former Detroit Pistons star Rasheed Wallace's infamous pregame prediction ... when he bet on his team to beat Reggie Miller in Game 2 of the 2004 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The underdog Pistons went on to win the chip that year, and Drake seems to be aligning himself with that same legacy ... having been quiet since releasing his "Not Like Us" response "The Heart Pt. 6" on Cinco De Mayo.

Drake's newest 3-pack includes the tracks "Supersoak," "Circadian Rhythm" and "No Face" -- which fans believe are littered with subliminal messages to K. Dot and the other "20 V 1" all-stars.

Meanwhile, L.A. rapper Hitta J3 spilled the beans that Kendrick is prepping his new album -- which became a point of contention for DJs Akademiks and Hed, who both disputed the nature of the project's whereabouts.