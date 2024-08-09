A well-known Italian soccer team was on the verge of going bankrupt ... but after starting from the bottom, now they're here -- and it's all thanks to Drake!!!

Venezia FC -- located in Venice, Italy -- is one of the most beloved soccer teams in the country. The org. was founded in 1907 and has been a mainstay on the Italian soccer scene ever since, spending most of its time in the Serie B division.

After years of struggling to earn promotion, the team finally made it back to Serie A in the Summer of 2021 -- the first time in two decades. The promotion was short-lived, as the team finished last that very next season ... bumping Venezia back to Serie B.

However, because of its spending at the top level, the club found itself struggling financially with substantial debt. Looking to avoid being sent to Serie D, Brad Katsuyama, the squad's owner, made a desperate call to a friend for help.

Matte Babel -- part of the 6 God's management team as well as Chief Brand Officer -- had his hotline bling ... and everything fell right into place after that.

"He laid out the problem, simply -- Venezia needs to raise ten million euros in a couple weeks, and then at least thirty million euros in a few months, or the club will go bankrupt," Babel told GQ Italy. "Venice is an incredible city and Venezia has always been a special club, I spoke to Drake, and then Brad and I discussed how we could help."

Babel said within two weeks, the two sides settled on terms and raised the money needed to make payroll and avoid bankruptcy -- raising $40 milli from different North American investors ... and Drizzy's involvement paved the way.

"The value of Drake to any football club is undeniable given his global superstardom and brand reach -- this intersection of culture and sport is exactly where we want to be and as a sports organization the ability to tap a brand like NOCTA that also teeters the same line is incredibly valuable," Babel added.

The team is now thriving thanks to these investments, as they have recently brought in new talent and invested in new facilities for the club. These investments are expected to be completed for the 2027/28 season.