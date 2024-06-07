Drake Surfaces to Watch Adonis Play Soccer Weeks After Shooting at Home

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake's trying to get back to normal life after a month of craziness on the home front -- which included a shooting -- and nothing screams normal more than a proud soccer dad in a cardigan.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Drake and his child's mother Sophie Brussaux soaking up a sideline view with a gaggle of fellow parents, as their son Adonis geared up Thursday for a match.

It's a total contrast from the picture Kendrick Lamar painted on his tide-turning tracks "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us" -- Drake and Sophie are seen chatting it up as Adonis warms up on the field.

Even with his busy schedule, Drake's locked in on his son's life.

We're told the game was held at Bannockburn School in North York, Toronto -- not too far from the neighborhood where Drake's mansion became ground zero for loads of unwanted activity at the height of the beef with K-Dot, The Weeknd's XO camp and more.

We broke the story ... Drake's security tackled, and detained a man in May who was the third trespasser at his home in a week.

Now, Drake did have security with him at the soccer game, and afterward, he was swarmed by a handful of parents and kids -- probably to thank him for their Toronto anthem "Wah Gwan Delilah."