Michael Rubin Confirms He Banned 'Not Like Us' at White Party For Drake's Sake

Yeah, I Banned 'Not Like Us' at My Party

Michael Rubin's defending his decision to 86 Kendrick Lamar‘s megahit, “Not Like Us” during his annual All-White Party ... and admits it was all to put Drake at ease.

The Fanatics CEO told "The Breakfast Club" on Wednesday that it was his decision -- not Drake's -- to ban the record that has since become K. Dot's biggest song of his career!!!

MR was confirming the story TMZ Hip Hop broke last month -- that despite the song's massive culture and chart success, none of the DJs at Rubin's party spun the record.

Rubin called Drake his friend IRL, and said he'd never set him up to be embarrassed ... but admitted Kendrick's track ban was only verbalized the day of the party, when the song slipped through the cracks.

The All-White Party went down on the 4th of July, but Rubin says they were having a pre-game BBQ the night before ... and "Not Like Us" began to stream from Spotify's RapCaviar playlist -- right before Drake pulled up!!!

Kendrick also released the "Not Like Us" music video on July 4 to add kerosene to the fire.

Drake's since taken over RapCaviar in wake of his 100GBs explosion ... currently owning the top 2 song slots and the cover photo.

Rubin swatted down social media rumors Drake was too depressed over the battle with Kendrick to actually enjoy the party. According to his memory, Drake had a great time!

Kendrick's diss is the top-selling song of the year, but Rubin thinks this is a great test for Drake to bounce back.