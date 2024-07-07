Drake Friendly Crowd at Michael Rubin's White Party, No Kendrick Lamar Songs

Drake's White Party appearance could've gotten real awkward given his beef with Kendrick Lamar ... but, we're told the DJs played it safe -- staying far from K. Dot's discography.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... everyone who hopped up to the turntables at Michael Rubin's famous Hamptons soirée passed on playing anything by Kendrick.

And the DJs weren't the only Drake-friendly folks in attendance BTW ... 'cause we're told Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and Quavo also pulled up to the event -- and, they're all on good terms with Drizzy.

Our sources says the main DJ was a dude in Travis' crew too ... and, he and Drake get along -- so there was never a concern the White Party might turn into a Red Brawl.

Rubin posted a pic alongside Drake to Instagram ... and, the pic got fans to wonder if anyone dared play the hit diss track "Not Like Us" at the event.