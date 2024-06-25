Drake Loses $500K Bet On Oilers After Game 7 Stanley Cup Finals Defeat

Drake's summer vibes aren't high right now ... and they certainly didn't get any better on Monday, as he lost a massive $500k bet after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final!

The Toronto-based rapper put down a $500,000 wager on the Edmonton Oilers (vs. Florida Panthers) to win the country's first Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadians did it back in 1993. Unfortunately for Drake and our friends up north, the wait will continue.

The Panthers took game seven by a final score of 2-1 ... handing Drake an L.

If the bet had hit, it would've paid $1,025,000, including the initial $500K.

It's not the only bet Drake's lost recently. He also threw down $500,000 on the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. That bet also went up in smoke.

All together ... that's a million dollars worth of betting losses -- not an easy pill to swallow, even for a super-wealthy guy like AG.

Unfortunately, the superstar performer has seemingly found himself in the middle of a cold streak. Prior to the Oilers and Mavs bets, he wagered $565,000 on Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk won by split decision.