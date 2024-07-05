Michael Rubin Hosts Star-Studded July 4th White Party in The Hamptons

Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July bash was the place to be Thursday as a bevy of A-listers showed up at the business mogul's beachside Hamptons estate for some fun in the sun.

Rubin -- the owner of the sports apparel company "Fanatics" -- hosted a jaw-dropping celebrity guest list, which included Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Drake, Jake Paul, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa, Robert Kraft and many more.

Of course, all of the stars were dressed in white -- which is customary for Rubin's yearly shindig. Check out the photos of everyone in their fancy get-ups... Kim K stood out in her skimpy top while baring a lot of back skin.

Tom Brady was walking around and chatting with Hollywood's elite as the other attendees hung out, drank champagne and snapped selfies.

The legendary quarterback had kicked off the Fourth of July celebration early by hitting the beach with fellow NFL stars Damar Hamlin and C.J. Stroud -- and playing a pickup game of football with other notables.

As for the venue itself ... Rubin's four-story mansion is just immaculate, standing directly across the street from the beach in stunning Bridgehampton, New York.

On the glass-enclosed rooftop, Rubin could be seen strolling about as he watched the famous people arrive at his gated private abode.