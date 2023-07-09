Lil Baby Performs for Celebs at Michael Rubin's Vegas Bash

Play video content

Michael Rubin followed up his famous July 4 fireworks bash in The Hamptons this year with another celeb-studded soiree in Las Vegas ... and we got all the excitement on video!!

TMZ obtained this footage showing a bevy of stars partying it up at the NBA's Summer Players Party at TAO nightclub, with rapper Lil Baby performing on stage Saturday night.

Lil Baby was pumpin' out lyrics as the crowd grooved to his hip hop songs. Meek Mill was just chillin' and chattin' with a friend. James Harden was watchin' it all from afar.

There was also a pretty cool moment where smoke and confetti sprayed down from the ceiling engulfing the audience.

As you know, Rubin -- the sports apparel mogul -- is well known for his lavish summer get-togethers and last weekend was one of his best ever.

Hollywood's elite popped up at Rubin's July 4 white party bash, which is always a tradition in The Hamptons and the hottest ticket in town.

Jay-Z, Beyoncé, J-Lo, Ben Affleck, and Justin and Hailey Bieber were just some of the A-listers who came out to enjoy the festivities.