Lil Baby Raps About Importance Of Taxes On New Weeknd, Rylo Rodriguez Tracks

Lil Baby seemingly has no problem paying his share to Uncle Sam ... the Atlanta superstar dropped insightful bars about his A1 tax standing on both his features that dropped Friday.

On "False Idols," the newest entry in The Weeknd's playlist from his HBO series "The Idol," Baby flexes his number-crunching skills ..."The money keeps comin', the feelin' is great I pay eight-figure taxes/No more section eight/I was workin' my wrist tryna see what it take."

Baby's wealth of knowledge bled over to his artist Rylo Rodriguez's new "Been One" album via the track "Real Type" and he warned the streets about the IRS' wrath ... "Penny pinchin' peons, hope you n***** paid your taxes/You the type to never have it with you, really catfish!!!"