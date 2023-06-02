Gunna Returns Disses to Lil Baby, Lil Durk On New Song, Lil Gotit Disapproves

Gunna is finally responding to his haters after being railroaded for months -- a new track titled "Bread and Butter" has fans believing he's defending his honor against Lil Baby, Lil Durk and even Quality Control boss Pierre "Pee" Thomas.

On Friday, Gunna came out swinging with Auto-Tuned bars denying he ever snitched on Young Thug after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

He kicks off "Bread and Butter" with the bars ... "Never f****d a nigga, always stayed solid/Kept it real with n****s, never lied and always stay honest."

He also raps, "You bitch-ass n****s got me as the topic of the chat/ You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat/And the boy that’s like your brother, and nobody speak on that?"

Fans are under the belief those bars are aimed at Lil Baby for unfollowing Gunna earlier this year ... and at QC's Pee, for allegedly snitching on someone back in the day.

Gunna also fired back at Durk for his "What happened to Virgil?/He probably gunna tell" song snippet from earlier this year with the lines ... "Had these n****s talkin’, only knew ’em ’cause of Slatt/You rap boys need more streams, heard he put my name on wax.”

Despite Gunna's triumphant return, "Bread and Butter" is failing to impress Lil Gotit, one of the few YSL rappers who didn't get rounded up in the label's massive RICO trial.

Gotit has been insinuating he speaks for Thug since the trial started ... and hopped on IG to tell Gunna the song was trash and even his deceased YSL rapper brother Lil Keed, would've disapproved of Gunna's actions.