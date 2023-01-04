Lil Keed Cause Of Death Revealed, YSL Rapper Died From Eosinophilia

YSL rapper Lil Keed's died of natural causes stemming from a battle with eosinophilia ... according to officials.

As we reported, the 24-year-old died in May 2022, and on Tuesday, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed his death was linked to eosinophilia, a condition defined to be caused by "a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sources close to the "Trapped On Cleveland" rapper told TMZ Hip Hop at the time he had been complaining of excruciating stomach pain days before his death -- and was recently sober from drugs and alcohol.

Keed's passing happened just as Young Thug, Gunna and several other YSL members were arrested on various RICO charges.

Since his death, Keed's brother Lil Gotit has been going the distance in keeping his sibling's name alive ... and free from disrespect.

Play video content TMZ.com