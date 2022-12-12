21 Savage Performs with Drake, Misses Takeoff and YSL Rappers

Play video content

21 Savage couldn't fully enjoy the moment he and Drake had performing during Lil Baby's friends and fam concert inside State Farm Arena over the weekend.

The "Her Loss" co-star surprised his hometown audience during Drake's performance of their song "Rich Flex" -- and nailed his cameo but after the show, he admitted he was lamenting the absence of several ATL superstars.

Despite Future, Chris Brown, Lil Yachty and several other high-profile rappers turning out for Lil Baby's extended birthday bash ... 21 said the event didn't feel the same without the incarcerated YSL members Young Thug and Gunna and added an extra heartbreak for Lil Keed and Takeoff ... who both died this year.

Takeoff's Migos brother Offset has also been coping with the pain ... recently dedicating The Jackson 5's "Never Can Say Goodbye" to the slain star while performing at the SteppinOut Music Festival in Bengaluru, India on Sunday.

